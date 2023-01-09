SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I hope everyone had a great weekend! We will begin the week with cool weather, warm it up for a few days midweek, and our next shot of rain and thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday night.

Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Monday

Dense Fog Advisory for northwest Louisiana until 9 a.m.: Temperatures in the 30s this morning and damp ground where rain fell over the weekend are resulting in the dense fog across the southern half of the ArkLaTex where a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Bienville, Red River, Sabine, and Natchitoches parishes until 9 a.m.

Monday forecast high temperatures

It will be about 5 to 8 degrees cooler than yesterday, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s under partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Current Futurecast Loop

Warmer Tuesday and Wednesday: The south wind that returns today will bring us warmer temperatures in the upcoming days. Highs will be in the low 70s tomorrow, and in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday. We will see a gradual increase in clouds, but no rainfall until Wednesday night.

Isolated severe storms possible Wednesday night: A strong Pacific cold front will quickly pass through the region after sunset Wednesday. We will likely see a narrow band of rain and thunderstorms overnight with rain tapering off before to sunrise Thursday.

Severe weather risk Wednesday night into early Thursday morning

The ingredients may align to bring a severe storm or two, with high wind and hail being the main severe weather threats, with the potential for tornadoes looking very low. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook for the ArkLaTex, meaning 1 or 2 severe storms will be possible but widespread severe weather is not expected.

We will end the week with cool and dry weather Thursday and Friday. Next weekend is looking fantastic, with dry weather and highs in the 60s.