The forecast for the next few days will be rather simple: it will be very cold! Continuing high-pressure systems will affect the ArkLaTex through at least the weekend. And there will be a couple of surges of cold air reinforcing this wintry temperature regime. Of course, by now, you have learned the old saying, “Protect exposed tender vegetation!” Good for you and me. I try my best. And, by Monday of next week, warmer and wetter changes will take over our area. By the middle of next week, we will be invaded by unusually wet and warm changes with well above normal temperatures.

As for temperatures for the rest of this week and weekend, our morning lows will be either side of 30°. Afternoon high temperatures will make it into the low to mid-50s. But you and I both know that those freezing morning lows will hit us the hardest. Well, most of us…lol. By next Tuesday, morning lows will rise from either side of 40 to the low 50s, and afternoon highs will rise into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Another big change will be quite high rainfall chances for most of next week into the following weekend. I’m sure we have dealt with these radical weather changes in past seasons. The only thing I can suggest is sinus meds and lots of Kleenex. But, take heart. We are in this together and we are ArkLaTex strong!!