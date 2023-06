SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Severe thunderstorms are bringing heavy rains and flooding to parts of Shreveport and Bossier City.

Residents in Shreveport are experiencing severe thunderstorms and flash flood warnings until 8 p.m. Saturday. More than 26,000 SWEPCO customers are reportedly without power in Caddo and Bossier Parish.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.