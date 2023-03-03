Our streak of dry weather will continue in the ArkLaTex this weekend. Expect a quick warming trend to begin Saturday and continue through Monday. Showers and t’storms return by the middle of next week and could stick around for a few days.

Warmer air returns: Cooler air returned to the ArkLaTex Friday but won’t be here long. The weekend will begin Saturday with slightly below temperatures as we will see lows in the low to middle 40s. It will be much warmer Saturday as sunshine will combine with a breeze out of the southeast to warm us into the middle 70s. It will get even warmer Sunday and Monday. Highs Sunday will warm to near 80 degrees. We will see highs Monday in the low to middle 80s.

Plenty of weekend sunshine: Futurecast shows that we will see plenty of sunshine this weekend. Expect a clear sky Friday night, lots of sunshine Saturday, a mostly clear sky Saturday night, and plenty of sunshine once again Sunday. Clouds will start to mix in with the sunshine Monday and by Tuesday we should see the return of a mostly cloudy sky with a slight chance for a scattered shower.

More rain next week: Long-range models show that we will see the chance for some showers and thunderstorms increase Tuesday night and Wednesday. As of right now, any risk of severe weather is looking very low. That threat of rain could linger for a few days as cooler air gradually settles back into our area. Long-range models show that we will likely see a big variation in rainfall totals once again with amounts ranging from ½ to 1” over the southern half of the area to 1 to nearly 3” over the northern half of the area.

Cold could return late next week: We now have some agreement in the long-range models that some rather cold air will return by the end of next week. Lows next weekend could fall into the mid to upper 30s with some lower 30s over the northern part of the area. Daytime highs next weekend will likely cool into the low to middle 50s. Both are a good ten degrees below normal for this time of year. You may want to hold off on planting the garden just in case the trend toward colder temperatures deepens.