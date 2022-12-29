***A Flood Watch is in effect until Noon Friday for Columbia and Lafayette Counties in SW Arkansas, all of NW Louisiana, and our Texas counties along and south of I-20. Thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and very heavy rainfall will likely continue overnight before moving east of the Arklatex by noon Friday.***

Current Flood Watch

Excessive Rainfall Outlook

Severe Storms Risk Through Tonight

After the weather we have seen today, it goes without saying that our atmosphere is abundantly saturated at all levels. Meanwhile, our heavy rain and storm maker will be moving to the east. But that does not mean that it is the last of the rain. Even though the line of storms will move away from our area, rain and showers will follow lasting tonight into Friday. An upper-level trough of low pressure to our west will move through the area overnight and Friday along with those showers.

Current Futurcast Loop

Dry air will follow for the New Year’s Weekend. However, we will not experience any chilly air. Therefore, only a modest cooldown will occur for the weekend. Saturday morning lows will be near 50° followed by afternoon highs either side of 70°. Sunday lows will be in the low to mid-50s followed by highs in the low to mid-70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Unfortunately, “Faux Spring (False Spring)” will continue for quite a while. A potent Pacific storm system will be heading into the ArkLaTex early next Monday morning into early Tuesday morning. With well above average temperatures and abundant moisture, even from the Pacific Ocean, it appears that the atmospheric instability will be more than efficient for severe storm development and the possibility of very heavy rain. This event will be closely monitored.