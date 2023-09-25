SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thunderstorms rolling through the ArkLaTex Sunday caused widespread outages, felled trees and knocked down power lines in the region.

Caddo Parish Public Schools made a statement on Facebook a little before 7:00 a.m. to let the public know schools are closed Monday due to power outages at the sites. Later in the morning, more schools in the area announced they would be closed for the day.

  • Damage to trees, powerlines and property in Shreveport from Sunday storms
    Damage to trees, powerlines and property in Shreveport from Sunday storms (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
As of 8:30 a.m., SWEPCO is reporting 21,714 customers without power in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. The Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative currently shows 0 outages for customers in their coverage area.

Here are the current SWEPCO estimates on when your power may return.

Northwest Louisiana

Northwest of Cross LakeUnder assessment
Southwest of Cross LakeUnder assessment
North of WaskomSept 25, 4:00 p.m.
Near Forest Estates in West ShreveportUnder assessment
Between Flournoy Lucas Rd and Ranchette Rd.Under assessment
Northeast of StonewallUnder assessment
StonewallUnder assessment
South of KeithvilleUnder assessment
North of Barksdale AFBUnder assessment
Adner areaUnder assessment
Northwest side of Lake BistineauUnder assessment
North and Northeast of Hall SummitUnder assessment
FairviewUnder assessment

East Texas

Linden areaUnder assessment
Northwest JeffersonSept. 25, 4:00 p.m.
AtlantaSept. 25, 1:30 p.m.
Queen CitySept. 25, 1:30 p.m.
HendersonSept. 25, 4:00 p.m.
PriceSept. 25, 4:00 p.m.
KilgoreSept. 25, 4:00 p.m.
Southwest of LongviewSept. 25, 4:00 p.m.
Southeast of GladewaterSept. 25, 4:00 p.m.
Hawkins areaSept. 25, 4:00 p.m.
MineolaSept. 25, 4:00 p.m.
Southwest of Grand SalineUnder assessment
Grand SalineSept. 25, 4:00 p.m.
FruitvaleSept. 25, 3:30 p.m.
Alba areaSept. 25, 3:00 p.m.
PittsburgUnder assessment
NaplesSept. 25, 11:30 a.m.

Stay up to date on our severe weather coverage on our app.