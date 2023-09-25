SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thunderstorms rolling through the ArkLaTex Sunday caused widespread outages, felled trees and knocked down power lines in the region.

Caddo Parish Public Schools made a statement on Facebook a little before 7:00 a.m. to let the public know schools are closed Monday due to power outages at the sites. Later in the morning, more schools in the area announced they would be closed for the day.

Damage to trees, powerlines and property in Shreveport from Sunday storms (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

As of 8:30 a.m., SWEPCO is reporting 21,714 customers without power in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. The Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative currently shows 0 outages for customers in their coverage area.

Here are the current SWEPCO estimates on when your power may return.

Northwest Louisiana

Northwest of Cross Lake Under assessment Southwest of Cross Lake Under assessment North of Waskom Sept 25, 4:00 p.m. Near Forest Estates in West Shreveport Under assessment Between Flournoy Lucas Rd and Ranchette Rd. Under assessment Northeast of Stonewall Under assessment Stonewall Under assessment South of Keithville Under assessment North of Barksdale AFB Under assessment Adner area Under assessment Northwest side of Lake Bistineau Under assessment North and Northeast of Hall Summit Under assessment Fairview Under assessment

East Texas

Linden area Under assessment Northwest Jefferson Sept. 25, 4:00 p.m. Atlanta Sept. 25, 1:30 p.m. Queen City Sept. 25, 1:30 p.m. Henderson Sept. 25, 4:00 p.m. Price Sept. 25, 4:00 p.m. Kilgore Sept. 25, 4:00 p.m. Southwest of Longview Sept. 25, 4:00 p.m. Southeast of Gladewater Sept. 25, 4:00 p.m. Hawkins area Sept. 25, 4:00 p.m. Mineola Sept. 25, 4:00 p.m. Southwest of Grand Saline Under assessment Grand Saline Sept. 25, 4:00 p.m. Fruitvale Sept. 25, 3:30 p.m. Alba area Sept. 25, 3:00 p.m. Pittsburg Under assessment Naples Sept. 25, 11:30 a.m.

