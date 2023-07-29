I will try not to over-explain this forecast. “Just the facts M’am.” My favorite quote by Sergeant Friday on the old TV series “Dragnet.”

As of now, we are somewhat under the influence of the ever-present upper High over the Four Corners Region of the western U.S. We are experiencing oppressive heat due to that system. That High will begin to move farther eastward and increase our already above-normal temperatures. However, the upper High will eagerly travel eastward and invade the Southern Plains by Monday. But, It stays on the move and takes up residence over much of the ArkLaTex by mid-week. It will overtake ALL the ArkLaTex by Thursday into Friday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Morning lows will be either side of 80° by Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be either side of 100° Sunday. Temperatures will soar from 101 to 105° for the rest of the week. Heat Advisories are likely as well as the possibility of Excessive Heat Warnings. Take every precaution possible to stay safe in this oppressive and very dangerous heat.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

But wait! There is good news in the extended forecast! Showers and thunderstorms are possible by late weekend into next week. Why, you ask? The upper High will be pushed back to the west by a Trough of low pressure and an attendant cold front moving southward into the Arklatex. This system should provide much-needed rain. It will also drop our morning low temperatures into the 70s and afternoon highs in the low to middle 90s by a week from this Sunday. It’s always nice to have some good news along with the bad news. Stay safe!