The high pressure that had us overheated for way too long is about to be evicted. Note that it may be a rather slow process. A quickly developing upper-level trough and a low-pressure system will be the team that sends our current high pressure into the Gulf of Mexico where it will eventually run out of steam (no pun intended)! Turning our eyes to the developing upper trough and a low-pressure system, we find it will extend from the western Great Lakes area southwestward into the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains by Sunday from early to late day. The best chance of rain and rumbles will, of course, be in the NW parts of the ArkLaTex for Sunday. This will be generally along and north of I-30.

Current Fututrecast Loop

In turn, the Heat Advisories may be reduced along and north of I-30. Lows Sunday morning will be in the mid-70s north to upper 70s South followed by highs in the low 90s north and upper 90s south. With our high pressure vanquished, we will find the trough of low pressure and a stationary become a team that should lead to better chances of showers and thunderstorms as a northwesterly flow returns.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

The onset of the cooler and wetter pattern will develop in the NW ArkLaTex and gradually trend southeastward into much more of our area as the week progresses. This trend is apparent in your 7 Day Forecast. As for the 4th of July, follow the forecast for your area. Needless to say, it will NOT be cool. Heat Index levels may still flirt with 100° or a bit higher. Also, watch closely for thunderstorm activity, as lightning can be deadly.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential