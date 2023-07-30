Sunday has seen the beginning of a week-long “Heat Wave.” The upper-level High that has meandered over the southwest United States has taken a new course eastward. It has made its way into and through the Rockies and will continue through the Southern Plains and, before you know it, “Goodness Gracious, Great Balls of Fire!” it will make the ArkLaTex its new home!

Current Futurecast Loop

Overnight temperatures will likely be either side of 80°, both oppressive and dangerous! Afternoon high temperatures will likely be in the triple digits throughout the work week! Therefore, the oppressive heat will be a danger both day and part of the night. The elderly and infirm as well as the very young will be particularly prone to suffer heat-related problems. Take every precaution to stay safe. If you need help, reach out. Help is available in much of the ArkLaTex.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Throughout the next 7 days, check on your friends, neighbors, and relatives to make sure they are prepared and safe. And please do not forget about your outdoor pets. Remember that indoor pets should not be left outdoors for extended periods. If we all pull together, we can make it through this oppressive and dangerous excessive heat event.