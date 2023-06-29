There is no other way to describe our forecast without using the term “Oppressive and life-threatening heat!” It appears that Excessive Heat Warnings may continue for another couple of days and maybe more. Why, you ask? An upper-level ridge of high pressure has moved into the ArkLaTex and intends to make itself right at home for at least two more days. Hopefully, it will get knocked out during the weekend. In the meantime, the heat will be almost unbearable and dangerous.

Afternoon high temperatures today and Friday will be from near 100° to low 100s after morning lows either side of 80°. Unfortunately, cooling rain will be ruled out. But that does NOT mean there is no moisture in the atmosphere! The low-level moisture around us will be sufficient enough to assure that the body exposed to it will have little to no ability for its sweat to evaporate! The evaporation of your body’s sweat is its air conditioner. When the body’s sweat does not evaporate, the body temperature rises and heat exhaustion occurs. And, if not treated promptly, could lead to heat stroke and possible death. When outdoors in this dangerous heat, stay hydrated with sports drinks or plenty of water.

Your 7 Day Forecast indicates that our upper-level high-pressure system will be knocked out by an upper-level low and attendant cool front as it approaches and moves into the ArkLaTex during the weekend. Cooler temperatures will be welcome. In addition, showers and thunderstorms will be found through much of next week. Stay safe until the dangerous heat subsides.