SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We experienced the coolest air of the season so far this weekend but the taste of fall is about to end. The week will begin with much warmer temperatures on Monday. The warmer air will stick around until another front arrives late this week.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

A quick warm up: Sunday began with the coolest air of the season with most of the ArkLaTex dipping into the 40s. The low temperature in Shreveport was 50 degrees at the Regional Airport. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will likely end up in the low to middle 70s. We will experience another cool night Sunday night with lows Monday morning in the 40s and lower 50s. The combination of sunshine and a breezy southwesterly wind will likely heat us up into the low to middle 80s Monday afternoon. The warmer temperatures will likely stick around until another cold front moves through Thursday night.

Current Futurecast Loop

Sunshine to stick around: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky across the ArkLaTex Sunday night. Most of the area will see lots of sunshine Monday. A weak frontal boundary will stall over the northern edge of the area Monday and Monday night. This could bring more clouds to that part of the area. Rain is looking highly unlikely. That boundary will likely dissipate and allow the warm and dry conditions to continue Tuesday and probably Wednesday.

Our next cold front: Another cold front will move through the ArkLaTex on Thursday night. While this front will bring another surge of much cooler air with below-normal temperatures. It likely will not bring much rain. The long-range blend of models continues to trend drier. As of right now, it shows that rainfall potential will likely be less than 1/4” over most of the area with ¼ to ½” possible over the southern edge of the area. It is possible that we could get more. The ‘heaviest case’ scenario shows that amounts could be in the range of 1 to 2”. While some thunder will be a slim possibility, severe weather is still looking highly unlikely.

Another cool weekend: Sunshine will likely return to our area Friday and stick around through next weekend as another batch of cool and dry air moves in behind the front. Lows next weekend will return to the 40s and lower 50s. We will see daytime highs return to the 60s and low 70s. The sunshine should stick around for next Saturday’s solar eclipse where 80% of the sun will be covered by the moon. We will likely stay dry for the beginning of next week as another warming trend settles in.