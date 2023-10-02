SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This is the week we have been waiting for as a true Fall cold front will bring major heat relief, but we will have to wait a few more days before it arrives.

90-degree heat for a few more days: Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s early this morning under mostly clear skies. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s as high pressure keeps us hot for early October, and dry as well. You may notice a few more mid/high altitude clouds but the skies will maintain a mostly sunny appearance throughout. Expect similar weather tomorrow.

Scattered storms return late Wednesday, cold front arrives Thursday: We will begin to feel the pattern changing Wednesday as clouds and humidity will surge setting the stage for rain and thunderstorms as the front arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day Thursday. There may be a window in the early morning for some of the storms to bring damaging wind gusts or hail in east Texas or McCurtain County, but no outlook area from the Storm Prediction Center has been issued for the ArkLaTex just yet.

We may receive heavy rain as the thunderstorms along the slow-moving front bring 2 to 3 inches of rain in east Texas and Oklahoma, with amounts generally less than an inch throughout Arkansas and Louisiana. Rain will hold highs in the 70s and low 80s on Thursday.

We will feel the dry and pleasant Fall air pour in Thursday night into Friday. A gradual clearing is expected Friday with highs remaining in the 70s and low 80s. The weekend looks fantastic, as highs will be in the 70s and low 80s under sunny skies, with chilly nights in the 40s and 50s.