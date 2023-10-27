SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Don’t expect much change in our weather until a strong cold front moves through late Sunday and Sunday night. Temperatures will stay warm this weekend with a chance for the scattered t’shower. Rain will be likely Sunday night & Monday. Freezing temperatures still look promising next week.

Rain remains scattered ahead of the front: Parts of the ArkLaTex received well over an inch of rain Thursday. Look for the rain to be much more scattered for the rest of Friday, Friday night, and most of the weekend. Futurecast shows that any rain that has developed Friday afternoon will likely decrease Friday evening. More scattered areas of rain will likely develop late Friday night and Saturday morning mainly in areas near and north of Interstate 20.

Current Futurecast Loop

This rain will shift to the north during the day on Saturday. Much of Saturday night will be dry with a chance of some scattered showers again mainly over the northern half of the area. Any rain should remain rather scattered on Sunday and focused mainly over the northwest half of the area. The rain will then become more widespread on Sunday night and Monday behind the expected cold front. Monday will probably be a miserable day with somewhat persistent rain and much colder temperatures. The good news is that we will not have to worry about any severe weather associated with this cold front

Tomorrow’s Forecast

A warm weekend: Temperatures in the ArkLaTex will stay warm until that cold front moves through. Lows this weekend will likely stay in the 60s and low 70s. This is nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Daytime highs over most of the area will be in the low to middle 80s with some 70s over the northern part of the area which will have more clouds and the best chance of rain

How much rain? Futurecast shows that the heaviest rain from now through Monday night will probably fall on the northern half of the area where an additional 1 to over 2” will be possible. Amounts in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana will probably stay below an inch and will be well below 1” over the southern edge of the area.

Freezing temperatures are looking likely for both Wednesday & Thursday mornings

January-like temperatures on Halloween: Models continue to trend a little colder with the air coming behind the front next week. Temperatures during the day on Monday will likely be in the 40s and low 50s all day. Halloween will begin with lows in the 30s and low 40s. Sunshine will likely return during the day, but it will stay chilly with highs Tuesday afternoon in the low to middle 50s. It still appears that freezing temperatures will be likely over much of the area both Tuesday and Wednesday night. Lows will likely dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. If you have any outdoor plants or gardens that you want to protect, it would be a good idea to prepare this weekend. We will end next week with the continuation of the dry weather and a warming trend. By next weekend, highs will return to the 70s and lows should warm back into the 50s.