SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain returned to part of the ArkLaTex on Thursday. The threat of rain will continue for the next several days. A strong cold front will bring a taste of January temperatures next week. Many areas could see their first freeze of the season!

The threat of rain to continue: Rain has returned to mainly the northwest half of the ArkLaTex today. As an upper-level disturbance continues to track to our north, this threat of rain will likely continue. Futurecast shows that we will see the rain gradually decrease in coverage and intensity during Thursday evening and end Thursday night. Expect lots of clouds once again on Friday. A few scattered showers or t’showers will be possible mainly over the northern half of the area. The main focus of any rain will continue to be centered on the northern half of the area on Saturday, Saturday night, and most of Sunday. All of the area will finally get a better chance of rain Sunday night and Monday as the big cold front moves through the area.

Current Futurecast Loop

Three more days of warm temperatures: Temperatures in the ArkLaTex will stay warm until that cold front moves through. Lows from Friday through Sunday will likely stay in the 60s and low 70s. This is nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Daytime highs over most of the area will be in the low to middle 80s with some 70s over the northern part of the area which stands to receive the most rain during this period,

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Cold front brings rain and the threat of freezing temperatures: The much-advertised cold front will move through the area late Sunday and Sunday night. The threat of rain with some thunder will increase as the front moves through the area. Severe weather is not expected. We will likely continue to see some rain around the area Monday and Monday night. A few leftover showers will finally end on Tuesday morning. See the latest on rain potential below. Models continue to trend colder with temperatures behind the front. Next week will begin with highs in the low to middle 50s. Much of the area could experience its first freeze of the season both Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Below is the latest from a blend of models showing the most likely low temperatures as well as the coldest that we could get. There is a slim chance that much of the area could dip into the 20s. It is looking likely that at least some part of the area will dip to the low 30s.

How much rain? The blend of models continues to be very consistent on its rainfall projections for the next several days. It still shows that a couple more inches of rain will be possible over the northwestern edge of the area. Amounts still look much lighter over the southeastern edge where totals will likely be less than ½”.

Halloween outlook: It will be rather chilly for Trick-or-Treating on Halloween. The good news is that we will likely see dry conditions. Tuesday will begin with some leftover showers. That rain should end and the clouds should begin to decrease. Temperatures Tuesday evening will fall into the 40s over most of the area.