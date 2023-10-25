SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Big weather changes are on the horizon for the ArkLaTex. A strong cold front will race through the area Sunday night. Temperatures behind the front will be some 30 degrees cooler. It’s possible that some areas could see their first freeze by the middle of next week.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Several more days of warm temperatures: Despite lots of clouds over the ArkLaTex on Wednesday, temperatures have remained above normal with most of the area returning to the 80s. Don’t expect much change over the next several days. Highs will generally be in the low to middle 80s from now through Sunday. Overnight lows will likely stay in the 60s and low 70s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the middle 70s. Normal lows are in the lower 50s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

A little rain is possible for the next few days: An upper-level disturbance will move to the northwest of the ArkLaTex during the next few days. This system will bring some heavy rain to much of the Plains. Here in the ArkLaTex, that rain will be much more limited. Futurecast show that we will likely stay dry tonight under a cloudy sky. A few scattered t’showers will be possible mainly over the northwest half of the area Thursday afternoon and evening. This rain will likely decrease on Thursday night. We will then see another shot for some scattered t’showers on Friday. The threat of rain will become much more isolated on Saturday and most of Sunday ahead of the coming cold front.

Current Futurecast Loop

Could freezing temperatures be possible next week?: Temperatures will take a dramatic plunge behind a cold front that will move through the ArkLaTex Sunday night. Ahead of this front, highs will be in the 80s. Behind the front Monday, Tuesday (Halloween), and Wednesday, highs will only be in the 50s. Overnight lows will drop from near 70 to the 30s! Shreveport will likely stay several degrees above freezing, but some models are indicating that freezing temperatures with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s will be possible in spots by the middle of next week. We should then see a warming trend begin by the end of the week with lows warming to the 50s and highs to the 70s by next weekend.

How much rain? Most of the ArkLaTex has seen some very dry conditions over the past few weeks. The latest from the blend of models still shows that the rain will be heaviest over the northwest part of the area near and north of I-30 where two to four inches of rain will be possible. The middle part of the ArkLaTex extending from Center to Shreveport to Magnolia could see around 1”. The southeast part of the area including Natchitoches could see totals that will be below ½”. Most of this rain will come from the passage of the cold front this Sunday night. Most of next week will be dry behind the front with a slight chance of rain returning by the beginning of next weekend. Even though it will be rather cold on Halloween with temperatures dipping into the 40s during the evening, at least it is looking dry. Stay tuned!