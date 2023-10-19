SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The warming trend that began earlier this week will continue through Saturday with near-record highs possible. A slow cooling trend begins on Sunday and continues through next week. Above-normal rainfall looks promising late next week.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Could we hit 90?: A weak frontal boundary is making its way through the ArkLaTex but will have little impact on our weather. Temperatures Thursday afternoon have soared into the low to middle 80s over much of the area. We will see slightly cooler temperatures Friday morning with lows settling into the low to middle 50s. The warming trend will continue Friday with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s over the southern half of the area and the lower 80s across the north. The record high temperature on Friday and Saturday is 91 degrees. There is a chance that those records could be tied or broken.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Plenty of sun for the weekend: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Thursday night and plenty of sunshine once again Friday. Don’t expect any change Friday night as we will again experience a mostly clear sky. The sunshine will likely stick around through the weekend with a few clouds mixing in. It will be a great weekend to head to one of the area lakes. You can see the details of the weather at our lakes this weekend here.

Current Futurecast Loop

A rather wet pattern sets up next week: A look at the long-range outlook for the ArkLaTex shows that rain is still looking promising for the last half of next week. The threat of showers and thunderstorms will begin on Wednesday and could continue into next weekend. Some models have been trending a little slower so it’s possible that the rain could hold off until Thursday. The blend of longer-range models shows that above-normal rainfall is looking promising with totals of two to four inches. The heaviest rain will likely fall on the northwest half of the area. There is still a great deal of model disagreement on how much rain we will see so expect some adjustments to this outlook in the coming days. It’s still rather early in the game, but it still looks like any severe weather threat will be somewhat low.

A slow cooling trend next week: Temperatures next week will slowly cool down as an upper-level ridge responsible for our weekend heat gradually shifts more east. Highs will begin the week in the low to middle 80s and slowly fall into the 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows will likely not change much due to clouds and rain. Lows during most of the week will be in the 60s. They will likely ease into the 50s next weekend.