SHREVEPORT, La. (KTALKMSS) – It will be cold enough this morning to see your breath early in the day, but a near-perfect weather pattern will emerge this afternoon with pleasant to warm weather building in the upcoming days.

There will be areas in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas that will be between 37-39 degrees at sunrise with the rest of us in the low 40s. Take the jacket as you leave home, you should be just fine in short sleeves by noon. Fantastic afternoon weather is expected today under sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-70s, about 5 degrees below average for the date. Wind will be light and out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

A south breeze will return tonight, and although it will be a chilly night with lows in the 40s, this south breeze will push warmer air into the region for the remainder of the week. Wednesday will be wonderful with highs in the upper 70s, reaching the low 80s Thursday and Friday.

The only chance for rain will arrive on Thursday. The tail end of a front will pass through, but given the low humidity, we aren’t going to squeeze out much rain with this front. Dry and pleasant weather returns Friday through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.