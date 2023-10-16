SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I really enjoyed putting this forecast together today, as the pleasant and comfortable Fall weather will be around each day through next weekend.

It will be chilly early this morning so you will want long sleeves as you head outside early in the day. A few passing clouds are expected, but high pressure north of the region will send in a dry and cool north breeze of 10 miles per hour. This will bring out sunny skies and keep temperatures cool this afternoon, in the mid to upper 60s, about 10 degrees below average for the date.

Tonight will be the coldest night we have felt since the Spring months as lows are forecast to dip into the 30s and 40s under clear skies with a light north breeze. The coldest air will settle into the valleys in Arkansas, but everyone should be safely above freezing.

High pressure in the western U.S. and low pressure in the eastern U.S. is steering the cool and dry air down from Canada, and with little change in the upcoming days, this means the Fall weather is here to stay. Tuesday and Wednesday will be perfect, with highs in the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Our one chance for rain this week will arrive on Thursday. The tail-end of a cold front will clip the ArkLaTex with light accumulations. Expect cool mornings and warm afternoons in the low 80s for the upcoming weekend.