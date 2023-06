CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in northeastern Cass County on Tuesday.

According to the NWS, wind speeds reached up to 120 mph. There were reports of significant damage in the area following the tornado.

Damage in Cass County Texas from an EF-2 tornado. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

There were reports of multiple cars being pushed off the road due to the high winds.