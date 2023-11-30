SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain returned to the ArkLaTex on Thursday and will likely end Thursday night. Another round of t’showers is possible late Friday & Friday evening. We will then see a rather quiet week of weather that begins with pleasant temperatures this weekend.

Rain to end: Thursday has been a rather soggy day around the ArkLaTex. See radar rain estimates here. We haven’t seen any issues with severe weather and it looks doubtful that we will before this round of rain ends Thursday evening. Futurecast shows that we will see the rain end from west to east on Thursday night with the clouds decreasing over the NW part of the area. Most of the day will be dry on Friday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Late in the day, scattered showers and t’showers will try to develop over the southeast part of the area near and SE of Shreveport. This rain will end Friday evening and the clouds will decrease Friday night. Expect plenty of sunshine to return on Saturday and Sunday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Warmer air returns: Temperatures on Friday will get off to a rather mild start with lows mainly in the 50s. We should see enough sunshine during the day to warm temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. Overnight temperatures this weekend will be cooler with lows in the 40s. Daytime highs this weekend will be above normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We likely won’t see much change through most of next week as a rather dry weather pattern settles in.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

When will it rain again: Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until next weekend. The rain could begin next Saturday, but as of right now the next best chance of rain will hold off until next Sunday. Stay tuned.