SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning and happy Friday, ArkLaTex! After a chilly start, we have some perfect weather arriving this afternoon. Expect a warm Fall weekend, with our next cold front bringing rain and cooler temperatures late next week.

You will need a jacket if you’re outside early in the morning as sunrise temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s, and most areas are a few degrees above freezing. High pressure remains the dominant weather feature for us which will keep the sunny and dry weather going, and a south breeze will push the temperatures a few degrees higher each day over the weekend.

Nights and mornings will remain on the cool side, so if you are headed to the high school football fields tonight expect temperatures in the 60s at kickoff, dropping into the 50s after halftime with light wind under clear skies.

This is one of those ‘everybody wins’ weekends. The cold weather crowd will enjoy morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The warm weather crowd will enjoy the afternoons with highs in the mid-70s Saturday, and near 80 degrees on Sunday.

The warm and dry pattern continues into next week, and we may find ourselves in the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, which is within a few degrees of record-high territory. This is where the warming trend will end, as a cold front will pass through the region Thursday or Friday bringing a few scattered rain showers with it. Expect cooler Fall temperatures to return next weekend.