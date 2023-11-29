SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Clouds began working their way back into the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. Rain will return Wednesday night and Thursday with a few strong storms possible over the southern part of the area. An extended period of dry and mild weather will follow this weekend.

A wet and stormy Thursday: You will need to make sure that you have an umbrella as you head out the door Thursday morning. Futurecast shows that rain will gradually move into the ArkLaTex late Wednesday night. Thunderstorms will likely develop over SE TX during the day Thursday and gradually move through the southeast half of the area Thursday afternoon.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

This is the activity that will likely bring the strongest storms and probably the heaviest rain. The rain will become more scattered and eventually end from west to east Thursday evening and Thursday night. Friday will likely be a dry day with a small chance of a scattered shower mainly over the southeast quarter of the area. Drier and warmer weather will return just in time for the weekend!

Current Futurecast Loop

Rainfall potential: Futurecast continues to show that most of the area will likely receive at least an inch of rain from Wednesday night through Thursday night. The heaviest rain will likely fall over the southern part of E TX and NW LA where more than 2” will be possible.

Any severe weather? The Storm Prediction Center shows that we will have a level one marginal severe weather risk on Thursday over much of the area. Most models show that the strongest storms will track through E TX and NW LA south of I-20. This marginal risk means that any severe weather will be isolated in nature with wind being the biggest concern.

Severe weather outlook for the week ahead

Drier weather returns: An extended period of dry weather will begin in the ArkLaTex this weekend and will probably last until next weekend. Temperatures will be warmer this weekend with lows in the mid to upper 40s and daytime highs in the 60s and lower 70s. Highs next week will mainly be in the 60s and lows will be in the 40s. Our next best chance of rain will likely return next Saturday.