SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our weather will be changing again in the next 24 hours, today will be warmer with increasing clouds, and the heavens will open up tomorrow as heavy rain is expected Thursday.

We are in the 30s with increasing clouds this morning. These mid and high-altitude clouds will let plenty of sun through the first half of the day with temperatures warming comfortably into the low to mid-60s this afternoon.

An area of low pressure will be moving out of the Pacific Ocean and quickly racing across the country. Expect light rain to develop tonight, with rain becoming heavier as waves of rain and thunderstorms arrive late Thursday morning through Thursday evening. This may turn into a washout of a day, so avoid scheduling anything outside.

Current Futurecast Loop

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s which will limit the threat of severe weather in most areas. However, a warm front that precedes the cold front may lift as far north as deep east Texas and Toledo Bend regions of Louisiana late Thursday afternoon. If temperatures and humidity can increase quickly in these areas there is a window for strong to severe storms late Thursday. Hail and wind would be the main threats, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 1 ‘marginal risk’ outlined for the ArkLaTex which means a storm or two could bring severe weather hazards, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

While the severe weather threat will be isolated, all areas will receive heavy rain, and flooded roads, creeks, and drainage areas may develop by Thursday afternoon. Forecast rainfall amounts are 1 to 2 inches, with isolated amounts up to or exceeding 3 inches.

Rain will end Thursday night, with the front stalling south of the ArkLaTex through the weekend. This may bring another shot of light rain to some areas Saturday night, but shouldn’t have an impact on any outdoor plans you may have during the daytime on Saturday or Sunday.