SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex on Tuesday and will likely return for part of Wednesday. Heavy rain still looks likely on Thursday with more rain possible this weekend. Next week should feature dry weather with mild temperatures.

Mild air returning: Temperatures across the ArkLaTex have been a little warmer on Tuesday. This warming trend will continue on Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday morning will begin in the 30s over most of the area. We will likely see daytime highs on Wednesday warm into the low to middle 60s which is pretty close to normal. These normal temperatures will likely stick around for a while.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Get the umbrellas ready: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky Tuesday night. Wednesday will begin with lots of sunshine but clouds will return during the day. The clouds will thicken up Wednesday night and rain will begin to spread across the region. The rain will continue through all of Thursday and will be heavy at times with some thunder. It still doesn’t appear that severe weather will be a concern for most of the area. If we do see any strong storms, they will be confined to the southern edge of the area

Current Futurecast Loop

How much rain? All models show that all of the ArkLaTex will receive at least one inch of rain. Futurecast shows rainfall totals of 1 to 2”. The blend of models shows that amounts of 1.5 to 3” will be possible. Most of this rain will fall during the day on Thursday.

Thursday’s rain potential & severe risk

Drier weather returns: The rain will move out of the ArkLaTex from west to east Thursday night. Friday is looking dry at this time with a mix of lots of clouds and a little sunshine. Another disturbance will bring a small chance of rain on Saturday. Chances are that it likely won’t be much. We will then settle into a dry weather pattern that will last through most of next week. It’s possible that our next chance of rain will hold off until next Friday. Temperatures next week will stay close to normal with highs in the low to middle 60s and lows in the 40s.