SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning, ArkLaTex! Expect a sunny and cool Tuesday, a cloudy and warmer Wednesday, and heavy rain to return Thursday into Thursday night.

Freezing temperatures (28-32 degrees) are expected north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma this morning. All other areas will be in the mid to upper 30s as daylight arrives. The clouds above us are just decoration, they won’t bring any rain before they thin out and roll out of here in the upcoming hours. Expect mostly sunny skies from noon through sunset with highs a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but unseasonably cool in the upper 50s and low 60s.

High pressure has been funneling the cool Canadian air into our lives since the weekend, but the high will move east of us this afternoon. A south breeze will kick in tonight, which will eventually push highs into the mid-60s tomorrow, but it won’t help tonight as another round of freezing temperatures will be possible in the northern ArkLaTex.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the low 60s, but clouds will surge in ahead of a cold front that is going to make for a soggy Thursday and Thursday night.

Current Futurecast Loop

Thursday appears to be headed for a washout, so try to avoid scheduling anything outside. Rain will begin in the morning, but the intensity of the rainfall will ramp up Thursday afternoon into Thursday night as an area of low pressure drags a cold front through. As of now, the threat of severe weather looks very low due to the cool temperatures. The main hazard may be heavy rain, as widespread accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated amounts of up to 3 inches are possible. This will bring flood potential to area roads, creeks, and poor drainage areas, but these issues should be localized rather than widespread.

The front will stall south of the region over the weekend, and we may see another quick shot of light rain Saturday night into early Sunday, but outdoor plans are looking safe during the daylight hours for the weekend.