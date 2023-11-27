SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The sunshine that we have enjoyed over the past few days will continue for a few more days. Some heavy rain will be possible late Wednesday night and Thursday. More normal temperatures will return and stick around through next week.

A warming trend begins: Monday has been a rather chilly day that began with some frost over most of the area. Temperatures have struggled to make it far into the 50s. We will probably see another chilly night Tuesday night with lows returning to the 30s. Warmer air will begin returning to the area on Tuesday. Daytime highs will likely warm back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Daytime highs on Wednesday will climb into the low to middle 60s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Two more days with some sun: Futurecast shows that we will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Monday night. Tuesday should feature plenty of sunshine. Expect a mostly clear sky Tuesday night. Wednesday will begin with lots of sunshine. Clouds will gradually increase during the day.

Current Futurecast Loop

Heavy rain Wednesday night & Thursday: Models including Futurecast are in good agreement that we will see plenty of rain that will begin Wednesday night and possibly last through Thursday and most of Thursday night. We will likely take a break from the rain on Friday and then see a decent chance of rain return this weekend. Once this rain threat ends sometime Sunday night or next Monday, we should settle back into a drier weather pattern.

Futurecast shows that rainfall totals will surpass an inch from now through Thursday. Much of the ArkLaTex could see over 2”. The long-range blend of models shows that rainfall totals during the next ten days including Thursday’s rain and that which is possible this weekend will likely be in the range of 2 to 3” over most of our area. Severe weather is still looking doubtful for our area but cannot be ruled out on Thursday. Stay tuned!