SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is going to be a cold and dry beginning to the new week, with a pattern change arriving midweek to bring heavy rain to some areas of the ArkLaTex Thursday into Thursday night.

It will be a frosty Monday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s with freezing temperatures throughout the northern ArkLaTex. Our skies will be mostly sunny through the early afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-50s, about 10 to 15 degrees below average for the date. High altitude clouds will pass through this afternoon making it partly cloudy by the time we reach sunset.

Current Futurecast Loop

Clouds will continue to increase overnight, and this will give us a blanket effect, keeping temperatures from dipping below freezing in most areas as we’ll be in the mid to upper 30s overnight. The only exception will be north of I-30 where a brief freeze is possible in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Clouds will fizzle Tuesday, leaving us mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Expect the clouds to roll back in on Wednesday, with a south wind warming highs into the low 60s, and then things will change Thursday.

An area of low pressure looks to carve a path right over the ArkLaTex Thursday through early Friday. Thursday may turn into a classic ‘washout’ with rain beginning in the morning before the heaviest rain arrives Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. As of now the severe weather threat looks low due to the lack of warm air as temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. A window for a strong storm could open if the right conditions line up, so check for updates in the upcoming days.

Rainfall accumulations are going to be on the higher end, with widespread accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated amounts of 3 inches or higher. Localized flooding of roads will be possible, especially late Thursday. A lingering drizzle or light rain is possible on Friday.

A separate weather system will arrive over the weekend. The track of this system appears it will stay along the coast, but a few rain showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday.