SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Drier weather returned to the ArkLaTex on Friday and will likely stick around Saturday. We will see more light rain Saturday night into Sunday. Next week begins with sunshine but ends with a chance of some rather heavy rain.

Mild weekend temperatures: Friday began with lots of clouds and we will end with some sunshine. Temperatures were a little warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect much of the same Saturday. The day will begin with lows retreating to the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will once again see daytime highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures Saturday night will not be as chilly thanks to clouds and some likely rain as we will likely bottom out in the low to middle 40s. We should see some sun late Sunday that will warm us into the 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Rain during the middle of the weekend: Futurecast shows that we will see a partly cloudy sky on Friday night and Saturday. Another disturbance moving through the middle of the country will bring a quick shot of rain that will likely begin Saturday evening over the northwestern part of the ArkLaTex. This rain will spread to the southeast Saturday night. Sunday will begin with some leftover showers. It will likely end with the return of some sunshine over much of the area. That sunshine will stick around to begin next week.

Current Futurecast Loop

Heavy rain late next week: Late next week we will start to see the return of warmer and more moist air that will result in a chance of rain that could begin on Thursday and last through next weekend and into the following week. We will see a warming trend as daytime highs will warm into the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows will warm into the low to middle 50s. The long-range blend of models that goes out from now through next Monday shows that we will likely see above-normal rainfall. Amounts will range from around 2” over the northern edge of the area to over 4” over the south. We likely will have a few thunderstorms during this period, but it is too early to estimate the chance of any severe weather. Stay tuned!