SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Thanksgiving! Dry weather will return to the ArkLaTex for the next few days. After another quick shot of rain on Saturday night, we will see several more days of dry weather to begin next week. Next week will end with several days of potential rain with warmer temperatures.

Below-normal temperatures stick around: A quick-moving disturbance will slide through the ArkLaTex Thursday evening bringing clouds and a little rain. In its wake, we will likely continue to see temperatures that will be slightly below normal for this time of year on Friday, this weekend and most of next week. Temperatures Friday morning will begin in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Daytime highs on Friday will be a little warmer with more sunshine in the mix. Expect afternoon temperatures to climb into the low to middle 60s. We will see similar temperatures on Saturday. The weekend will end on Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Daytime highs on Sunday will be a little cooler with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunshine to return: Futurecast shows that we could see some light rain over parts of the ArkLaTex Friday evening. This rain will likely move out Friday night and clouds will begin to decrease late Friday night. Friday will begin with a few leftover clouds in the morning giving way to lots of sunshine. We will continue to see a clear to partly cloudy sky Friday night and Saturday. Another fast-moving disturbance will bring a good chance of rain Saturday night. We could see some leftover rain over the eastern half of the area early Sunday morning. Sunday will likely end with a decrease in clouds. We will then begin a stretch of dry weather that will continue until the end of next week.

Current Futurecast Loop

Warmer air brings rain: Late next week we will start to see the return of warmer and more moist air that will result a chance of rain that could begin on Thursday and last through next weekend. We will see a warming trend as daytime highs will warm into the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows will warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s. We have seen a dramatic increase in rainfall projections as the Blend of Models now shows that all of the ArkLaTex could receive anywhere from one to three inches of rain from now through next weekend. Keep in mind that most of this rain will come at the end of the period so we probably will see some adjustments as we move through next week.