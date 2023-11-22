SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thanksgiving Day will get off to a cold and somewhat frosty start with some sunshine. The rather chilly air will stick around through the holiday weekend and all of next week with a few more chances of rain from now through the end of next week.

A cold Thanksgiving morning: The wind that we experienced on Tuesday has decreased some today. That decrease will continue Wednesday night as the wind will become calm. This lack of wind will combine with a clear sky and dry air to allow temperatures to tumble to near freezing over most of the ArkLaTex on Thanksgiving morning. Thanks to plenty of sunshine to begin the day, we will likely warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s for daytime highs. Temperatures should be a bit warmer on Black Friday with lows dipping into the low to middle 40s and daytime highs returning to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

A little rain Thanksgiving night? Futurecast continues to show that we will see lots of sunshine on Thanksgiving morning. Clouds will then quickly return to most of the area during the afternoon with a small chance of a shower mainly over the southwest half of the area. These scattered showers will spread to the northeast Thanksgiving night and move out of the area by Friday morning. Friday will likely begin with some clouds and end with some sunshine that will likely return for much of Saturday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Several chances of a little rain next week: The long-range weather picture looks rather cool with off-and-on chances of rain. Our next disturbance will arrive with a chance of rain on Saturday night and Sunday. We will then take a break from the rain on Monday and most of Tuesday. Another system will bring a slight chance of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. We will then take another break from the rain on Thursday and most of Friday. A third disturbance will bring a chance for more rain next Friday night and Saturday. Even though we will see some occasional rain next week, don’t expect much. The long-range blend of models continues to show that 10-day rainfall totals will be less than ½” for most of the area. That is well below normal for this time of year.

A chilly week: While the numerous disturbances next week won’t bring much rain, they will work to reinforce the chilly air that has invaded our area. Daytime highs through most of next week will be in the 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s. There are some signs that we could start to see a warming trend begin by the end of next weekend.