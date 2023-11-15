SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The clouds quickly returned to the ArkLaTex on Wednesday and will likely stick around for most of the area into the weekend. Rain will hold off until Sunday night & Monday. Thanksgiving still looks rather cool and dry.

So much for the sunshine: The sunshine on Tuesday was nice to see. Too bad it didn’t last very long. Clouds quickly returned to most of the area Tuesday night and will probably hang around for the next few days. Futurecast shows a mostly cloudy sky over most of the ArkLaTex on Wednesday night. The clouds will stick around on Thursday with a little sunshine mixing in, especially over the western part of the area. A cold front will move into the area on Friday keeping the clouds in place. It is doubtful that this front will bring any rain. We could see more sunshine on Saturday, but the clouds will return on Sunday as our next disturbance approaches.

Current Futurecast Loop

Near normal daytime temps: Don’t expect much change in temperatures for the next few days. Daytime highs on Thursday will likely be slightly above normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows will likely be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday could be a little warmer ahead of the approaching cold front. Cooler air will return behind the front with highs this weekend in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Rainy day Monday: It still looks like a rather large upper-level disturbance will move through the area on Monday. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday as this system approaches. Rain chances on Sunday are looking very slim at this point. The rain will increase Sunday night and Monday as this system moves through. It will probably decrease on Monday night and end early Tuesday. I still don’t think that we have anything to worry about when it comes to severe weather. The blend of models has been rather consistent over the past few days in showing that most of the ArkLaTex will receive around 1” of rain from Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

Thanksgiving Forecast: There has been little change since yesterday on the outlook for Thanksgiving Day. Expect some sunshine and rather chilly temperatures. Lows that morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Daytime highs will likely be in the low to middle 60s. Temperatures will stay mild through the rest of the Thanksgiving weekend with another chance of rain next Saturday.