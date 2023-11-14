SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning, ArkLaTex! The bottom line up front, the chance of rain will dry up quickly over the next 24 hours with pleasant Fall temperatures through the weekend.

Spotty rain showers today: Sadly, I have had to drop the mention of rain for most areas today. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s with widespread cloud cover throughout the morning. The area of low pressure keeping it cloudy and mild will pass south of the ArkLaTex today, keeping most of the accumulating rain along the coastline. A few spotty or isolated showers will be possible just about anywhere before noon, but any afternoon showers will likely be confined to our Louisiana parishes south of I-20 (Sabine, Natchitoches, Red River, Bienville).

Temperatures should be similar to Monday, but some late-day sun may help us break 70 degrees briefly, otherwise expect highs near average in the mid to upper 60s with a light north breeze.

Cloudy and mild Wednesday and Thursday, cold front Friday night: The disturbance responsible for the early week rain will move east of the ArkLaTex tonight. Tomorrow will be a dry day, but we will remain mostly cloudy for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures will be in the low 70s through Thursday, with a warm Friday in the mid-70s.

A dry cold front will sweep through the ArkLaTex Friday night, turning our wind to the north and sending some of the clouds out of here Saturday. Highs will drop about 10 degrees, into the mid-60s Saturday and Sunday.

Rain returns late Sunday into Monday: A stronger cold front will take aim at the ArkLaTex early next week. Clouds will increase Sunday with rain and isolated storms arriving Sunday night into Monday. Expect cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s for much of Thanksgiving week. As of now, Thanksgiving looks to bring a slight chance of rain with a high near 60 degrees.