Current Wind Gusts

Drought Monitor

After a windy and very warm Saturday, your Sunday will be just about the same. However, rain and cooler temperatures are only a day away. Low pressure to our west and high pressure to our east are working together to bring abundant moisture into our area. And they are also bringing a strong SSW wind. Remember that fire danger is very high considering the dry conditions and the high wind.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

As high temperatures were in the mid to upper 80s today they will be the same on Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 60s. However, relief from the heat and the dry conditions is on the way.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Rain Potential

The low pressure to our west will begin to move across the out of the Rockies and into the plains states. And an accompanying cold front will stretch from Northeast Oklahoma through Central and West Texas late Sunday. Rain and isolated storms will develop ahead of the front and will likely spread into the northwestern ArkLaTex Sunday night and into the rest of the area Monday. It appears that the heaviest rain will occur from late Monday into Monday night with rain ending early Tuesday. While there will be appreciable rain accumulations, flooding is not expected. There is no certainty on severe storms at this point but it will be monitored very closely.

7 Day Forecast

The seven-day forecast shows rain gradually ending late Tuesday as the cold front exits the region. Much cooler weather is expected behind the front. Afternoon highs Monday will be in the low 80s. By Wednesday, afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Morning Lows Tuesday will be either side of 60° falling into the low to mid-40s Wednesday. Another chance of rain is anticipated by Thursday night into Friday. The following week may be a bit unsettled with very mild fall temperatures.