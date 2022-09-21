SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are halfway through the week and it is a busy weather update for you today. There are only a few days left of summer, and we will feel the heat today and tomorrow. A cold front will bring pleasant weather next week, but we are also monitoring the tropics as we could have a tropical storm or hurricane in the Gulf Of Mexico next week.

Scorching heat today: It’s too late in the year to be talking about near-record highs but here we are. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s, which will likely fall a degree or two short of the record high of 101 degrees in Shreveport as well as Texarkana.

There will be little relief today as we will have sunny skies throughout the day and stagnant winds out of the south at less than 5 miles per hour. The humidity will be thick, and when combined with highs in the upper 90s, we will feel a heat index of 100 to 103 degrees this afternoon.

Forecast high temperatures (left) and heat index (right)

Highs could reach 100 degrees tomorrow: Tomorrow is the first day of Fall, and it will be another blazing hot day. Temperatures could briefly reach the 100-degree mark during the afternoon. There is a weak front that will move through the ArkLaTex tomorrow, and this may drop our humidity somewhat. This means the heat index may be lower tomorrow, but you won’t feel that much of a difference until a stronger cold front arrives late in the weekend.

Heat relief is on the way next week: Our temperatures will drop a few degrees into the mid-90s Friday through Sunday. High pressure will continue to push down on the region keeping our days sunny and dry.

We can’t wait for our next cold front which will be very kind to us. The front is likely to move into the region on Sunday. We could see a few spotty showers and storms late Sunday into early Monday morning.

The front won’t bring much measurable rainfall but it will be packing some comfortable Fall air. Highs are expected to drop into the mid-80s for much of next week with humidity going away for much of the week. This will bring cooler nights and mornings in the 50s and 60s next week as well.

National Hurricane Center area to watch (red)

Possible tropical system in the Gulf next week: There is high confidence in the forecast through at least next Wednesday. Late next week we will be watching a tropical system moving into the Gulf Of Mexico. As of right now, this tropical wave has over a 70 percent chance of becoming Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm Hermine in the upcoming days.

The forecast models show it passing into the Gulf Of Mexico near Florida sometime late next week, possibly as a hurricane. Since we are 8 to 10 days away we are dealing with a large amount of uncertainty. The track could shift further west keeping the ArkLaTex on high alert. The potential track will become clearer as we move into the weekend and early next week.