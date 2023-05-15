After a very wet April and a wet start to May, it appears that we could soon settle into a drier weather pattern. A cold front will bring a chance of scattered t’storms Tuesday. Much of the rest of the upcoming ten-day period is looking rather dry.

A chance to dry out?: The past six weeks have been very wet over most of the ArkLaTex. I live between Bossier City and Benton and I received 10.75” of rain during the month of April. Since the start of May, my CoCoRahs rain gauge has received 7.03” of rain. In other words, I have received ⅓ of my normal rainfall for an entire year in six weeks. That being said, it appears that we are going to be settling into a drier weather pattern for the next week or two. It won’t be totally dry, but rain events will be less persistent and less heavy.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Tuesday front: After seeing a few spotty showers around the area Monday, rain chances will likely pick up again Tuesday as a cold front moves into the area. Thanks to more clouds and better rain coverage, temperatures will likely not be as warm. Lows Tuesday morning will likely be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We will see daytime highs Tuesday warm into the low to middle 80s.

Current Futurecast Loop

Tuesday rain timing: Futurecast shows that the spotty thundershowers that try to develop Monday will likely decrease and come to an end Monday evening and Monday night. A cold front will enter the area Tuesday and will bring a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It appears that rainfall chances could be highest over much of East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. This rain will either end over move out of the area Tuesday night and we will then see a few days of dry weather. While we likely will have a few storms associated with this front, the risk of severe weather is looking rather low at this time.

Rainfall Potential: We will likely see another decent range of rainfall totals around the ArkLaTex associated with the coming cold front. It’s possible that much of the northwest half of the area including Texarkana could stay totally dry. Most of E TX and NW LA will see totals of ½” or less. We will likely see scattered locations that receive ½ to 1” and isolated spots that receive more than 1”.

Long-range outlook: Our next shot at scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely hold off until Friday night into Saturday when our next cold front arrives. Once this system clears, models are hinting that we could stay dry through most of next week. The 10-day periods will begin with highs in the low to middle 80s. We will likely warm up to near 90 by Friday, cool to the low 80s this weekend, and then warm again to the upper 80s by the end of next week. Lows during the next ten days will likely stay in the 60s.