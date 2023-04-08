Your Saturday forecast has been relatively quiet but fairly nice. Clouds continued to prevail in our far southern areas and afternoon high temperatures were in the 60s north to a few 50s south. We woke up to dry and cool weather with the rain having moved to the east. Clouds, with a few breaks at times, will hang on through at least Tuesday. Morning low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s followed by afternoon highs near 70° Monday and rising into the mid 70s midweek. This will be due to surface high pressure being a bit stubborn in its move eastward.

We will also be dealing with an upper-level low-pressure system that will move into our area by Monday with some very isolated showers, at best, for Monday and overnight. Our next “adventure” will be a surface low-pressure system developing near the North Central Gulf Coast. There is some thought that the aforementioned low will be a bit farther south in the Gulf of Mexico. Nonetheless, we may be hard-pressed to find any shower activity associated with this low. On the other hand, much drier air will be brought southward into the ArkLaTex. Unfortunately, that means the temperatures will begin an upward trend.

Morning lows Wednesday will be either side of 50° rising into the low 60s by Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday rising into the low to mid 80s by the start of next weekend. This will be on the heels of South to SE surface winds. Can you say, “Heat and Humidity”? As of now, we may see yet another storm system taking shape out west. But, the jury is out regarding its movement our way. However, I did insert a chance for storms Saturday night and showers Sunday followed by a cooler Monday. We shall see if my prognostications are correct. Therefore, try to keep your cool…no pun intended…LOL.