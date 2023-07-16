The strong to severe storms that caused numerous power outages around the ArkLaTex will continue to move out of the area. This week begins with a chance of more scattered storms Monday and some of the hottest temperatures of the summer later in the week.

Thunderstorms continue to move east out of the ArkLaTex late Sunday afternoon. What’s left of the rain will also wind down Sunday evening and clouds will decrease Sunday night. As of this writing, more than 34,000 residences are without power in Caddo and Bossier parishes alone. See the latest power outage numbers below:

Futurecast shows that Monday will be another hot and humid day. Highs will likely be in the mid to upper 90s with the heat index soaring above 105. Expect another heat advisory Monday. There is a chance that we could see some scattered storms move across the area Monday afternoon. Severe weather is not expected at this time, and if we do have any issues, they should be more isolated than what we experienced today. We will then see a clear sky Monday night and lots of sunshine Tuesday.

Rainfall Monday should be rather light. Most locations will see rainfall potential of 1/4″ or less. It is possible that we could have a few isolated locations pick up more than 1″. The rest of the workweek is looking hot and dry. Upper-level high pressure will move right over our area resulting in daytime highs that could meet or beat 100 degrees. Overnight lows will likely warm into the upper 70s to near 80s degrees. The ridge will break down by next weekend allowing cooler temperatures and a chance of rain to return.