Don’t expect much change in our weather pattern for the next few weeks. The chance for scattered thundershowers will continue and thanks to lots of clouds, temperatures will stay below normal.

The threat of rain sticks around: Rain was much more scattered over the ArkLaTex Tuesday and that trend continued Wednesday. It was most widespread over the southeastern part of the area. This part of the ArkLaTex will likely continue to see the best chance of rain over the course of the next few days. Futurecast shows that the cycle that we have seen over the past few days will continue for the next several days. The areas of rain that have developed this afternoon over our area will likely decrease this evening as temperatures begin to cool. Even though the rain will likely temporarily end Wednesday evening, the clouds will linger over all of the area Wednesday night. We will continue to see plenty of clouds Thursday. As temperatures Thursday afternoon begin to warm up, scattered thundershowers will begin to develop and reach their peak in coverage and intensity late Thursday afternoon. The rain will then decrease and end Thursday evening as temperatures cool down.

Futurecast updated every hour

Below-normal temperatures continue: We have become rather spoiled over the past few days with the cooler daytime temperatures. Normal highs for this time of year are still in the middle 90s. Thanks to the continued presence of clouds, highs Thursday will remain well below as we will only warm to the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will likely stay close to normal in the low to middle 70s. This break from the typical heat of late summer will continue for the rest of this week and all of next week.

How much more rain? Not counting any rain that has fallen today, this August ranks as the 9th wettest August on record in Shreveport and the 17th wettest in Texarkana. Both locations have received more than 6” of rain. While we will have a decent chance of seeing more rain for the next few days, it likely won’t be much. Futurecast shows that most of the area will receive less than ¼”. It is possible that a few isolated locations over the southeast part of the area receive more than 1”.

Long-range rain outlook: Even though we will have the threat of rain each day from now through next weekend, rainfall totals during this period should be pretty close to normal. Long-range models show that rainfall totals will probably end up being between one and two inches during the next ten days. Given how scattered the rain will likely be, I expect we will see many locations get less and many get a little more. Stay Tuned