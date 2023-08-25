The oppressive and dangerous heat has absolutely worn out its welcome in the ArkLaTex. But it appears that our much-hated upper high pressure is about to be shown the back door! Before that happens, we will see a very hot Friday with morning lows in the mid-70s to near 80° and afternoon highs from near 100° north to mid-100s elsewhere.

We have been plagued by Excessive Heat Warnings, Burn Bans, and a Drought! Bah Humbug!!

However, our nemesis, high pressure, will begin to be shoved westward to at least the Texas panhandle. This may result in a few disturbances creeping into parts of our area. Do not expect a drought buster but any rain is welcome. As we head through the weekend, our upper high pressure will be forced even farther westward and take up residence in the Rockies! The door will be open for more disturbances to enter the ArkLaTex from the South. And, believe it or not, a cold front may make its way into our area from the north.

This could be some of the coolest air in weeks to months. And, even though it will not be a drought buster, rain and a few storms may be possible as we head into the late weekend and into next week. Take heart, even if we do have a fairly hot weekend. A reprieve is on the way. How long it lasts is still up in the air.