The hottest day of the week is likely on the way Thursday with temperatures flirting with 100 degrees. Cooler air moves in next week and will stick around for a while. Long-range models are still hinting at a possible hurricane moving into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

High temperatures so far today

Hot through the weekend: Temperatures have been above normal for the past few days and we will likely see that trend continue through the weekend. The upper-level ridge of high pressure will hang around preventing any hope of rain and keeping temperatures rather hot. Lows Thursday morning will be in the lower 70s over most of the area. Daytime highs Thursday will soar into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. We will see the heat briefly ease Friday with highs in the middle 90s. We will likely see highs remain well above normal in the mid to upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The sunny days continue: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex once again Wednesday night. Expect a partly cloudy sky Thursday and a clear to partly cloudy sky once again Thursday night. Friday will also be another dry day under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Futurecast updated every hour

Relief on the way: We will see a dramatic change in the weather pattern across the United States by the end of the weekend. The upper ridge will develop over the western part of the country while a large upper-level trough develops over the east. This will allow a rather strong cold front to move through the ArkLaTex late Sunday and Sunday night. This front will not bring much rain. Most models show totals of less than ¼”. Temperatures behind the front will turn much cooler. Daytime highs next week will plummet into the middle 80s. Overnight lows will be quite comfortable as we slide into the mid to upper 50s. These below-normal temperatures will likely stick around through next weekend.

A gulf hurricane next week? Hurricane Fiona will continue to race northward across the Atlantic well east of the US coast. Another disturbance will likely develop into Tropical Storm Hermine during the next several days and move into the Caribbean this weekend. It is quite possible that this system will become a hurricane and move into the Gulf of Mexico next week. There is still a great deal of uncertainty on where it could eventually go, but it still appears that its track will be to the east of our area. Stay Tuned!