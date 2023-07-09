The storms gave us a break today as they moved into more stable air in the ArkLaTex. However, the showers followed by sunshine were welcome. But, the buck stops there! Rain and storms will likely develop once again along and south of I-20 in East Texas and most of Northwest Louisiana. The threat of severe weather will be, for the most part, well to the east of our area.

Severe Threat Tonight

By late Monday, it appears that another round of possibly severe storms could occur from SE Oklahoma into NE and East Texas and parts of Northwest Louisiana along and west of a line from Shreveport to Natchitoches. Damaging winds will be the main threat. As we go overnight into Tuesday, there will be a Marginal Threat of severe storms for all the ArkLaTex near and south of Interstate 30. Again, damaging winds will be the main threat.

Severe Threat Tomorrow

Severe Threat Tuesday

As far as rainfall totals, there definitely could be very downpours. Now, we turn to the Hot News! From Wednesday thru Saturday, HEAT returns with a vengeance! Heat Index levels will be on the increase, as well. Your 7 Day Forecast bears this out with only limited rain chances Saturday night into Sunday.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential