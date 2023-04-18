Expect warmer temperatures to settle in for the next few days. Another strong and slow-moving cold front will ease through the area Thursday and Friday bringing the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. Cooler air and sunshine return this weekend.

Warmer & windy Wednesday: Temperatures across the ArkLaTex have been pretty close to normal Tuesday with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Even warmer air returns Wednesday. Lows Wednesday morning will begin in the mid to upper 50s. A little afternoon sunshine will combine with gusty south wind to warm temperatures into the low to middle 80s. Expect similar temperatures Thursday ahead of a slow-moving cold front.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will see some breaks in the clouds for part of Tuesday night. Clouds will be on the increase late Tuesday night and Wednesday will begin with a mostly cloudy sky. Sunshine will start to mix in with the clouds by Wednesday afternoon. Expect the clouds to return Wednesday night. As the cold front eases into the area Thursday, thunderstorms will develop mainly over the northern half of the area. These storms could become strong to severe and will continue well into Thursday night before weakening. The main focus of any severe weather threat Friday will shift into the far southeast part of the area. This activity will quickly move out of the ArkLaTex Friday night and we should see plenty of sunshine return for the weekend.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

More severe weather? Given the strength of the next front on the way, it appears that another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will be on the way. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that the ArkLaTex could see severe storms Thursday and Thursday night mainly over the northern ⅔ of the area. This risk will shift to the southeast third of the area Friday. All severe weather threats will be possible.

Rainfall potential: Futurecast is now indicating that rainfall potential may not be as high as it was previously showing. Yesterday it had most of the area receiving at least one inch of rain with scattered areas of two to three inches. Today Futurecast shows that most of the area will receive less than an inch with scattered areas of one to two inches possible.

Chilly air to return: Temperatures will once again take a dive this weekend behind the late week cold front. Despite lots of sunshine, highs this weekend will likely be in the 60s. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s. Warmer air will gradually return next week as we will likely climb back into the 80s by the end of the week. Long-range models are now indicating that we could see several days of potential rain during the middle of next week.