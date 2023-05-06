It has been a hot and humid Saturday all across the ArkLaTex. And, in case you were wondering about the rest of the weekend into next week, there is very little change from day to day. Let’s start with Saturday night into Sunday. A thunderstorm complex across Central Texas may hold together as a drifts our way late this evening and possibly overnight.

Current Futurecast Loop

The Storm Prediction Center has our westernmost NE Texas counties and McCurtain County, OK in a Slight Risk area. There is a Marginal Risk for the rest of NE Texas and a small part of SW Arkansas. The main threats would be hail and damaging winds. If this system does hold together in our area, it should fall apart before dawn Sunday.

Severe Storm Risk

As we head into next week, the ongoing parade of weak disturbances will continue in the ArkLaTex. Warm Gulf of Mexico moisture will be available for mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. And the heat will continue for the foreseeable future. It does appear that morning low temperatures for the next seven days will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s or, in better terms, either side of 70°. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with possible readings near 90°.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Now for a bit of news that’s still a few days away. A more organized upper-level storm system will likely move eastward across the northern plains. As it does, it will give us much better chances of rain and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Sunday. Morning low temperatures will remain in the 60s through the period but afternoon high temperatures will tend to fall into the low to mid-80s. Note that it is too early to discuss possible severe weather. However, even a modest cooldown will be welcome.