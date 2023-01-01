Your first day of 2023 has been rather dreary with gusty south winds. As we head into the overnight hours moisture will surge into the ArkLaTex leading to a few showers. Suffice to say our atmosphere will be abundantly moist at all levels as a potent trough of low pressure surges our way over the next 24 hours.

Current Wind Gusts

At the same time, a surface low develops northwest of us over Colorado which will work in tandem with the upper low to ensure the southwesterly flow adds even more moisture and instability to our atmosphere. After a few showers early Monday, we will find quite the scenario of increasingly volatile weather ramping up during the afternoon into the evening and late night hours.

Current Futurecast Loop

The Storm Prediction Center has all the ArkLaTex at an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is level three out of one to five with five being the highest risk. All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging thunderstorm winds and tornadoes. In addition, the Weather Prediction Center has our area at a slight risk of excessive rainfall Monday. That is number two on a scale of one to four with four being the highest risk. In fact, a Flood Watch goes into effect tomorrow for Monday afternoon through late night. Rain and storms could continue into the overnight hours but likely move east of our area after midnight.

Severe Storm Risk Monday

Excessive Rainfall Outlook Monday

Flood Watch Monday

The rest of the week will be dry with more seasonal temperatures arriving by Thursday. Wet weather could be returning by Saturday night and lasting off and on through the following week.