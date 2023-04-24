We’ve seen a mix of sunshine and clouds around the ArkLaTex Monday. Our next best chance of thunderstorms will return late Wednesday and Wednesday night when severe weather will be possible. Sunshine returns by the end of the week with warmer temperatures next week.

A two-day warming trend: After a very cool day for this time of year Sunday, a warming trend will settle in for the next few days. Tuesday will begin with lows in the low to middle 50s. Daytime highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the lower 70s. We will get even warmer Wednesday with lows in the middle 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Storms hold off until Wednesday night: Futurecast shows that we will likely see our next best chance of rain arrive late Wednesday and Wednesday night. We will likely see plenty of clouds over the area Monday night and Tuesday with a slight chance for a few showers. Yesterday it appeared that we could see some storms move through the southwestern half of the area Tuesday night. It now appears that those storms will stay to the west of our area. Wednesday night’s rain could linger into Thursday and then we will settle into a drier weather pattern that will continue through this weekend and most of next week.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Wednesday severe? The Storm Prediction Center indicates that our next best chance of seeing strong to severe storms will be late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Damaging wind will likely be our biggest concern but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Rainfall potential: With Tuesday night now looking less stormy than indicated yesterday, models have decreased rainfall projections. It now appears that much of the area is in line to receive one to three inches of rain. The heaviest rain will be over the western half of the area. Amounts could stay below one inch over the eastern half of the area.

When will temperatures get back to normal? Normally during this time of year, daytime highs are pretty close to 80 degrees. We may have to wait a while to see 80. Highs will likely stay in the 70s through this weekend. We should finally see more normal temperatures return by the beginning of next week when highs warm into the lower 80s. Lows over the next ten days should also stay a little below normal in the 50s.