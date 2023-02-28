Much of the ArkLaTex could be facing not one, but two days of severe weather to begin the month of March. The worst will come Thursday evening when widespread severe weather will be possible. The week ends with cooler temperatures and sunshine.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Severe weather Wednesday? Futurecast shows that clouds will increase over the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. By Wednesday afternoon, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will start to develop mainly over the northern half of the area along and north of Interstate 30. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that these areas will see a level 2 slight risk. Damaging wind will likely be the biggest concern with large hail also possible. The tornado risk Wednesday is looking very low but a stray tornado can not be totally ruled out.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Severe Weather Outbreak Thursday? The storms that develop Wednesday afternoon will likely move out of our area late Wednesday evening. We will see a cloudy sky Wednesday night and Thursday. Scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop over our area Thursday afternoon and early Thursday evening. These more discrete cells could result in a few tornadoes that could become strong. At the same time, a line of storms will develop to the west of the ArkLaTex. The line will march east through the area late Thursday evening into Thursday night and could result in widespread wind damage. A few tornadoes could also be embedded within this line. All of the storms could also result in rather large hail, especially the more discrete cells that develop ahead of the line.

Rainfall Potential: The storms will also bring some heavy rain the much of the ArkLaTex. As of right now, it appears that the heaviest totals will be over the northern half of the area where 1 to 2.5” of rain will be possible. Amounts over the south will be in the range of ½” to 1” Futurecast continues to show lighter amounts over our area, but does have the heaviest rain over the north.

A sunny & cooler end to the week: Sunshine will likely return to the ArkLaTex Friday along with some cooler temperatures. Highs Friday will struggle to make it into the 60s. Lows from Friday through Monday will likely be in the 40s. The weekend is looking pretty nice with highs in the 60s and low 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Our next chance for some showers and thunderstorms will likely hold off until the middle of next week.