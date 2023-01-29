It appears that our forecast has some cold and wet twists and turns as we head into the work week. As Sophia (Golden Girls) would say, “Picture it…The ArkLaTex…Winter…2023!”

Very warm air surged into almost all of our area overnight into Sunday which led to very heavy rainfall along and south of the I-30 corridor. And now a very cold air mass is seeping SE through the area. Temperatures dropped rapidly as the cold air arrived and winds shifted to NW. Showers redeveloped but ended in the evening. Your Monday will be much colder with well below normal temperatures. Showers will develop as the day progresses due to the ongoing series of disturbances that move through our area on an almost daily basis. Now, on the freezing rain projection, there is a possibility of freezing rain or sleet for the NW ArkLaTex overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

As we look at the rest of the week, the Southwest flow from the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean will continue to provide warm air being lifted up and over the cold air. This will lead to a possible wet weather regime through at least Thursday. There are two concerns with this scenario. The biggest concern is the risk of very heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has much of the ArkLaTex in a Slight Risk (number 2 out 4 with 4 the highest risk) of excessive rainfall Wednesday and a Marginal Risk( the lowest risk) Thursday for the SE half of the ArkLaTex. The lesser concern is freezing rain or sleet. The 7 Day Forecast has a number of days with morning lows ranging through the 30s and afternoon highs struggling into the 40s. Both will be monitored closely. Nonetheless, stay tuned and be prepared.

Excessive Rainfall Today And Tonight

Current Radar