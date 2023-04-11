The ArkLaTex has experienced some rather pleasant temperatures over the past few days and it looks like that trend will continue. Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry through Friday. It’s possible that most of our area could be missed by storms this weekend.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Pleasant temperatures continue: Tuesday has turned out to be another rather pleasant day. Temperatures Tuesday began in the low to middle 50s. We have since climbed well into the 70s. Expect much of the same over the next few days. We will see lows Wednesday morning once again dip close to normal for this time of year with temperatures retreating back to the low to middle 50s. Highs Wednesday will be a little warmer in the mid to upper 70s. Expect similar temperatures to return again Thursday

A few Wednesday showers south? Futurecast shows that we will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Tuesday night. An area of low pressure will develop at the surface over the northern Gulf of Mexico. This feature could bring a few showers mainly to the southern quarter of the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. That slight chance of rain could continue over the southern part of the area Thursday. Most of the ArkLaTex will likely stay totally dry over the next few days. This disturbance will then move out to the northeast as yet another disturbance moves into the middle of the country bringing our next shot of showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Could we be missed by this weekend’s storms? Yesterday some models were hinting that most of the ArkLaTex could be totally missed by storms from this weekend’s disturbance. It is possible that the storms fire up a little to our east and southeast and then move out of our area. Wherever they do develop, temperatures Saturday afternoon will likely be in the low to middle 80s. Given that warmth, a few strong storms will be possible. There is still too much uncertainty to determine the extent of any severe weather threat. Just be aware that it is on the table as a possibility.

Rain potential: A blend of the long-range models shows that rainfall totals from now through this weekend should be rather limited with totals of nearly ⅓” over the SE quarter of the area. The rest of the ArkLaTex will see amounts of less than 1/10”. A few more disturbances will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms late next week. This could result in 10-day totals of nearly ½” over the NW half of the area and over 1” over the SE half of the area. It is looking rather pleasant for the first half of next week. The threat of rain could begin next Wednesday and continue into next weekend. Next week is also looking rather warm with highs mainly in the low to middle 80s. Stay Tuned!