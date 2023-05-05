The weekend will begin on a mainly dry note Saturday with lots of humidity and above-normal temperatures. A chance of scattered showers and t’storms will return Sunday. That threat of the occasional rain will continue through all of next week.

A warm & humid weekend: Thanks to more sunshine mixing in with the clouds, Saturday could be one of the warmest days of the next week and a half. Lows Saturday morning will likely begin in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Daytime highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s with a few low 90s possible.

Futurecast: Futurecast continues to show more thunderstorms developing to the west of the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon. It is possible that some of this activity will make it far enough to bring some rain to our area Friday night. In the wake of that rain, we will likely see the clouds decrease Saturday with more sunshine mixing in with the clouds. More storms will likely develop along a dry line in Texas Saturday afternoon. These storms will weaken as they move east toward us. It is possible that much of the area could receive some rain once again Saturday night. The weekend will end Sunday with more clouds and a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It still appears that most of any thunderstorm activity will remain below severe limits. If we do have any severe weather issues, it should be rather isolated.

A warm, humid, and rather wet week: We likely won’t see much change in our weather pattern as we go through next week. We will stay rather humid and with that moisture in place, we will likely continue to see a chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm each day. Rain chances may increase towards the end of next week and a stronger disturbance approaches. A few strong storms will be possible, but it appears that the biggest severe weather threat will probably be to the north of our area.

10-day rain potential: The latest outlook from the long-range blend of models still shows that much of the rain that we will see during this period will be during the last half of the period. It appears that most of the area will see rainfall totals of two to three inches from now through next weekend.