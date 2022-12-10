Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

A cold front is moving through the Arklatex as we speak. A line of storms is found along and ahead of that front. Most of the storms are below severe limits. Showers may continue behind the cold front overnight and into much of Sunday. Monday will be a relatively quiet and cloudy day with a very big temperature change. A shower or two cannot be ruled out.

Current Futurecast Loop

Severe Storm Risk Tuesday

But, the main event in the 7 Day Forecast arrives Tuesday along with a severe storm threat. Northeast winds will shift to the southeast as weak high-pressure moves east of the area. Abundant Gulf moisture will surge into the ArkLaTex. The atmospheric set-up will become quite unstable as a very strong upper-level system barrels our way bringing with it a very sharp cold front. The combination could yield the possibility of a severe weather event for much of our region. There is an Enhanced Risk of severe storms Tuesday for most of Southwest Arkansas, all of Northwest Louisiana, and our bordering Texas counties. The rest of the ArkLaTex is included in a Slight Risk. It appears that all modes of severe weather will be possible including tornadoes.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

7 Day Forecast

Rainfall potential with this system will be in the 1 to 2+ inch range. There will be an initial cool-down behind the cold front with Pacific high-pressure. It will be followed by very cold high-pressure as we head into the weekend. This will likely yield near to below freezing temperatures. It is definitely worth noting that the following week will be very wet and may last all the way into Christmas Eve.